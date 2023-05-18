Who Is Opening Ed Sheeran’s ‘Mathematics Tour?’

Ed Sheeran released – (Subtract), his fifth (and final?) mathematics symbols album, on May 5. Uproxx lauded it as “a respectable return to form for Ed Sheeran after 2021’s = (Equals).”

On May 6, Sheeran began the North American leg of his Mathematics Tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He played Houston’s NRG Stadium on May 13, and he will perform at Raymond Jones Stadium at Tampa, Florida this Saturday, May 20.

Before Sheeran’s 26-song set, including a few remixes, the stages have been occupied by openers Dylan and Khalid. They also joined Sheeran to perform their No. 6 Collaborations track “Beautiful People” from 2019.

According to SeatGeek, Khalid and Dylan will stay on as openers through Sheeran’s June 10 show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. From there, Khalid will be joined by Rosa Linn instead for five shows. On July 22 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Cat Burns will swap in for Linn, and the tandem of Khalid and Burns will handle five shows, ending in Denver on August 19.

Khalid’s final two shows will be on August 26 and September 2 in Seattle and Vancouver, respectively, alongside Maisie Peters. Then Peters will be joined by Russ for the final three shows: Las Vegas’ Allegiance Stadium on September 9, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on September 16, and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on September 23.

Beginning this Friday, May 19, Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour will overlap with his more intimate, shorter Subtract Tour. The first of 14 shows is set for Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida. Ben Kweller is the opener for select dates of the Subtract Tour. See all of Sheeran’s upcoming tour dates here.

