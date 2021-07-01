We’re in the midst of a week-long Ed Sheeran residency on The Late Late Show and there have been plenty of memorable moments to far. He gave the debut performance of “Bad Habits,” revealed his long-running prank on Courteney Cox, and became a cowboy. Last night, he performed “Thinking Out Loud,” but he also made time to re-work “Shape Of You” to make it about getting vaccinated.

The self-parody took place during the “Side Effects May Include” segments, in which Corden and Sheeran listed fake side-effects for non-medical things. Discussing the topic of “being in love with the shape of you,” the pair ran through some fake side effects, which ended up just being the song lyrics. They wrapped the bit up with the final side-effect, “adding a line in the song about whether or not you’re vaccinated.” From there, the two sang modified “Shape Of You” lyrics back and forth: “Moderna of Pfizer will do / You’ll be good after jab number two / But wait two weeks for it to take effect / It doesn’t fit in the song, but it’s important.”

During the same segment, he joked about his and Beyonce’s differing outfits during a 2018 performance, which at the time sparked conversations about gender standards.

Watch the full segment above and his “Thinking Out Loud” performance below.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.