The lead-up to Ed Sheeran’s new single “Bad Habits” teased his vampiric transformation, which was finally revealed when the video for the song dropped. That was fun while it lasted, because now, Sheeran has gone full cowboy.

The singer is in the midst of his week-long residency on The Late Late Show, and for a segment on last night’s episode, he and James Corden decided to head to a ranch to get some cowboy training. They met up with a more experienced cowboy and after getting some appropriate outfits, they started at the bottom (in more ways than one) by racing to see who could shovel more horse manure.

“This job is literally horsesh*t,” Sheeran declared while shoveling manure. Corden joked that he can’t wait to hear what song their poop-wrangling experience inspires, which prompted Sheeran to quip, “I’m in love with the shape of poo.”

The pair had more cowboy adventures from there, but elsewhere on the show, Sheeran dug back into his archives and performed “The A Team,” a highlight from his 2011 debut album +.

Watch Sheeran do cowboy stuff and perform “The A Team” above.

