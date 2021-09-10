So far, Ed Sheeran has shared a couple singles to usher in his new = era: “Bad Habits” and “Visiting Hours.” Today, he returns with a third, “Shivers,” which comes with a surreal video co-starring actress AnnaSophia Robb.

The clip begins with the two bashfully encountering each other in a diner before entering into a variety of surreal and mostly awkward courtship scenarios, from Sheeran riding a train with Robb’s face on the front of it, Thomas The Tank Engine style. There are also moments where Sheeran finds himself in what can only be an Elton John tribute.

It was also announced this morning that Sheeran will be performing the new single at the VMAs this Sunday.

I’ve got full body CHILLS… @edsheeran is bringing “Shivers” to the 2021 #VMAs this Sunday at 8p on MTV!! 💖 pic.twitter.com/LZsuVmbRSd — MTV (@MTV) September 10, 2021

Sheeran previously said of his upcoming album, “= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me. My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

Watch the “Shivers” video above.

= is out 10/29 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.