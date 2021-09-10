A fairly large group of sports fans all over the world are rejoicing as the NFL made its official return on Thursday night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the league’s reigning Super Bowl champions, welcomed the Dallas Cowboys to their home stadium to officially start the new season. Prior to kickoff, however, fans at home and outside of Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium were greeted by a performance from Ed Sheeran. The singer took the stage to perform his latest single, “Shivers” for fans that gathered at the venue.

The performance came hours after Sheeran released the track to his supporters. “Shivers” stands as the third single from his upcoming album, joining “Visiting Hours” and “Bad Habits” as records that gave fans a taste of what’s to come with the new album. After announcing “=” last month, Sheeran spoke about the album and what it means to him.

“= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” he said. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

You can watch Sheeran perform “Shivers” in the video above.

= is out 10/29 via Asylum/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

