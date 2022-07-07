Burna Boy enlists the help of Ed Sheeran for his latest video “For My Hand.” The duo harmonizes in an elevator about how they want to dance with their lovers forever before they stand atop New York City and Burna Boy himself even becomes immersed among the clouds. The romantic record is punctuated by a dancing couple in the elevator who just can’t seem to keep their hands off of one another.

It is an exciting time for Burna Boy as the video for “For My Hand” arrives alongside his sixth studio album Love, Damini. Love was originally supposed to arrive on July 2 but was pushed back a week. Despite the delay, the music is well worth the wait as the 19-song tracklist boasts features from Khalid, Kehlani, Blxst, Popcaan, J Hus, J. Balvin, and more. The 31-year-old’s single “Last Last” is extremely popular both culturally and commercially, likely finding its way into his canon along with his previous hits “Ye” and “On The Low” in addition to his major collaborations “Location” with Dave, “Be Honest” with Jorja Smith, “Ginger” with Wizkid, and the remix to Pop Smoke’s “Enjoy Yourself.”

Listeners waited almost two years for this Burna Boy LP after the August 2020 release Twice As Tall which quickly followed his massive 2019 sensation African Giant. Needless to say, Burna Boy has been living up to the titles of his last two albums and soundtracking the summertime. It will be interesting to see how Love, Damini measures up. “For My Hand” is definitely a strong start.

Check out the “For My Hand” video above.

Love, Damini is out now via Atlantic. Listen to it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.