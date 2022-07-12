Ed Sheeran has been winning for some months now. He earned his fifth No. 1 album with = which he released last fall. He scored remixes with Taylor Swift and Lil Baby for songs from = and he later released a “Tour Edition” of the project. Elsewhere, he won a plagiarism lawsuit that he faced over “Shape Of You” and game through on guest verses with J Balvin and Camila Cabello. With that being said, it seems like Sheeran was served his first L in a long time and it was given to him by a young kid who attended one of his recent concerts.

Think it’s about time Ed gets a backup dancer

pic.twitter.com/CBp1D1Zld3 — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) July 11, 2022

On Monday, a video of a young Sheeran fan at a concert was shared on social media. As “Bad Habits” blares in the background, the youngster can be seen showing off all types of dance moves from spinning on the floor, hopping in the air, and playing air guitar to popping and locking and kicking out his heels. Those around the kid got a kick out of his dance skills as they seemed to earn more attention than Sheeran’s concert.

As the video made its rounds on social media, Sheeran (or at least his team) eventually caught wind of it and shared his thoughts. “Think it’s about time Ed gets a backup dancer,” reads a tweet that was posted on Sheeran’s Twitter.

