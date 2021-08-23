Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have enjoyed a friendship for years now, so it was probably easy for Swift to get him to re-record his vocals for the new version of “Everything Has Changed” for Red (Taylor’s Version). That won’t be his only appearance on the re-recorded album, though, as there’s another song on which he features, titled “Run.” The track didn’t appear on the original version of Red, but it’s been around for a while, as Sheeran revealed that he and Swift wrote the song on the first day they met.

Today, Sheeran shared a video of him re-recording his “Everything Has Changed” vocals and wrote on Instagram, “The vinyl for Red (Taylor’s version) goes up for preorder today. Also presave on all platforms. Head to @taylorswift’s page for more details. Here’s a video of me rerecording my bit for a song you might know. There’s also a brand new song me and Taylor wrote the first day we met called ‘Run’ that’s out with the new version of the record, November 19th. Enjoy guys ! Was so fun reliving all of this x.”

It’s a busy time for both Swift and Sheeran. Swift has the impending release of Red (Taylor’s Version), while Sheeran recently announced his next album, =.

