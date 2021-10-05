Ed Sheeran Is Joining ‘The Voice’ As This Season’s Mega Mentor

Ed Sheeran has one of the most distinctive and beloved voices of the past decade. So, it’s not that surprising, then, that he has signed on to play a role in the current season of The Voice, the show’s 21st. It was announced today that Sheeran will serve as a “Mega Mentor” to help contestants prepare for the upcoming Knockouts Rounds.

Sheeran joins an esteemed list of artists who have made guest appearances in advisory roles on the voice, a list that includes Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Chris Martin, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, and many others. Sheeran himself was also previously involved with the show, during its fifth season in 2013.

While Sheeran is cool with The Voice, he’s not as keen on other music TV broadcasts. He recently spoke disparagingly about American award shows, saying, “The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere. In England, our awards shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses. It’s just sort of like a night out. All of the artists are sweet people, but they’re surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it’s one artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten people, and everyone is kind of giving each other the side eye. […] It’s just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don’t like that. It’s a really horrible atmosphere to be in. I always walk away feeling really sad, and I don’t like it.”

