As one of the reigning forces in the pop world, Ed Sheeran has slowly but surely been making his comeback. Ushering in a new era since the tail end of 2020, Sheeran has been teasing his left turn following up the success of his ÷ album in 2017. Kicking off the year with his vampire-influenced introduction to the next era, “Bad Habits,” just a few days ago Ed shared his second new single, “Shivers.” Tonight, he also gave his first live performance of that new track at the VMAs, introducing fans to the catchy new tune on an outdoor stage. It’s very much a love song, hewing close to some of Sheeran’s past lyrics but veering toward a more upbeat, synthy sound than he’s adopted in the past.

I am still SWOONING over @EdSheeran’s voice and his #VMA performance of "Shivers" from the @Toyota Stage. pic.twitter.com/9QpRyx1jSy — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021

There’s a slight Halloween theme going on with Sheeran’s new album, =, and in keeping with that he recently shared that the album will be released a few days before the holiday in late October. Along with that news he also shared another emotional single, called “Visiting Hours,” but of the three song he’s put out so far, “Shivers” is definitely the banger. That makes it perfect for an award show performance, so check that out above and keep your ears out for more new songs before the record comes next month.