Ed Sheeran Recalls Smoking Weed With The Game

Contrary to what he says in his 2012 breakout hit “The A-Team,” Ed Sheeran won’t “go mad for a couple grams.” Of weed, that is. During an appearance on Australia’s Fitzy And Wippa radio show, the “Shivers” singer recalled studio sessions with rapper The Game, which went down shortly after “The A-Team” took off.

“We were in the studio,” Sheeran said, “and we probably made like 13, 14 songs. And towards the end of the session, his boys come in and… it starts being a bit of a party… I took a tiny, tiny, tiny puff on something and I was out, I had to go home. I don’t really do that at all.”

Since the debauched studio sessions, Sheeran and The Game have collaborated on the tracks “City Of Sin” and “Roadside,” both of which appear on The Game’s 2019 album Born 2 Rap.

Sheeran’s radio appearance coincides with the announcement of his 2023 Australian stadium tour. He’s set to kick off the first leg of his +-=÷x Tour, also known as The Mathematics Tour, next month in Cork, Ireland, with dates throughout Europe and the UK. Sheeran is expected to announce American tour dates soon.

Ahead of his tour, Sheeran will perform a series of “warm-up shows” kicking off in London next week.

