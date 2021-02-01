Ever since NWA exploded in the late eighties, putting Compton on the pop culture map, the city has become a hotbed for rap talent, churning out dozens of hit-making rappers in the decades since. However, with one of those rappers recently laying claim to being the absolute best one, fans are naturally locked in an intense debate about whether he — or another challenger entirely — deserves it.

During a recent chat on Clubhouse with fellow Los Angeles County rappers Glasses Malone and Kxng Crooked, The Game made a bold assertion that has plenty of folks questioning whether he might be right. “Can’t nobody in Compton out rap Game,” he boasted. “Can’t nobody in Compton out rap me.” Naturally, Kendrick Lamar was proposed as a potential challenger, prompting Game to acknowledge the younger rapper. However, he refused to backpedal, taking credit for K. Dot’s development in the bars department.

“Kendrick my n****,” he admitted. “Kendrick doing his sh*t. I love that n**** to death. I flew past Kendrick when that n**** was on foot, in a Range Rover, and showed him how to do this sh*t. Don’t play. Don’t play with Game name. Hardest n**** in Compton, rapping, lyricist, me. Any n**** that say any different, I’ll body him and any n**** he f*ck with.”

The Game claims no one in Compton can out rap him, including K-Dot. pic.twitter.com/sz2ppPj4vA — DatPiff (@DatPiff) February 1, 2021

For what it’s worth, there’s some pretty stiff competition, even leaving Kendrick out of the equation. Besides the foundational members of NWA (we’re talking mainly Ren here because Ice Cube is from South Central and all of Dre’s verses are written for him), the Hub City has produced some of LA’s finest, including AD, DJ Quik, MC Eiht, Problem, Westside Boogie, and YG. However, very few can claim to have as extensive a discography as The Game, and gossip column antics aside, Game’s pen skills remain as sharp as ever as recently as 2019’s Born To Rap.

As a local, my money is forever going to be on King Tee, without whom the rap game would never have even gotten as far as it has. If Biggie didn’t have King Tee to bite his whole flow from, who’s to say whether he’d have been the star he was? In any case, The Game’s comments have certainly ruffled quite a few feathers. Check out Twitter’s best responses below.

Well, i don't know if he can outRap kendrick but i know The Game Aint Capping fr.

His Discography is really Solid and he's one of the best Rappers outta Compton and the West Coast fr fr https://t.co/u0QX630sxL — E B U K A (@Thedaveokafor) February 1, 2021

Hear me out… Game’s claim isn’t that wild. If he said bigger, it’s nuts. Take the antics out and he can rap and make great albums. And he made all but one pretty much without the greatest hiphop producer ever. https://t.co/e2dQFMqrnM — INSPIRED (@DontHateTrav) February 1, 2021

Cube not from Compton he’s from South Central. https://t.co/wyQG9BizTp — CEO (@adladejon) February 1, 2021

YG not a better rapper than the Game lmao Kendrick though, hell yeah https://t.co/VZVoJ3RXco — petty crocker (@_eeeryn) February 1, 2021

People arguing over The Game and Kendrick Lamar… And all I have to say is The Documentary and Doctor's Advocate get more spins than anything Kendrick had made… pic.twitter.com/ESnMOmjFs2 — O'Neal (@onlyoneoneal) February 1, 2021