In July, Queens Of The Stone Age announced they were canceling some tour dates due to Josh Homme needing emergency surgery. The band said at the time, “QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery. Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.”

Well, now the band has again had to change their plans, as today (August 23), they announced the rest of their 2024 performances have been either canceled or postponed.

The announcement post reads:

“QOTSA regret to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows. Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and the receive essential medical care throughout the remainder of the year. […] Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025.”

It also lists the affected performances: headlining concerts in Boston; Cincinnati; Chicago; and Madison, Wisconsin; along with the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut; the Mempho Music Festival in Memphis; and the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

The band has not specified what health issues Homme is facing. Worth noting, though, is that Homme previously revealed he had cancer in 2022.