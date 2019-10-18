The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

The first time I saw Electric Guest play was in a Silver Lake living room.

Previewing a batch of new songs off their then-forthcoming 2017 album, Plural, for a room full of music industry folk, Asa Taccone was moved to tears during his first-ever performance of a song with some particularly intense subject matter, soldiering through his unexpectedly emotional reaction with grace. When I bring that moment up earlier this month during a party celebrating the release of the band’s latest album, Kin, at the Gold Digger’s compound in Hollywood, Asa shakes his head ruefully.

What he remembered as an embarrassing moment was a glimpse of humanity that sparked my interest in the band as I found his tenderness impressive. Though I’d initially missed the duo’s debut full-length, Mondo — out in 2012, and produced by none other than Danger Mouse — their second album pointed me toward what their best instincts for golden-era pop and R&B could produce: The lush, jumpy dancehall of “Oh Devil,” the dreamy longing contained in “Dear To Me.”

Those instincts would become even more clear when the duo worked with others, helping produce Portugal. The Man’s massive 2017 hit, “Feel It Still,” and collaborating with Carly Rae Jepsen on “Feels Right,” off her celebrated new album, Dedicated. Over the last two years, Taccone and his musical partner, Matthew Compton, have honed in on the pop sound that has begun to shine through in both their work with others and their strongest songs as Electric Guest, finding an undeniable groove in big, brassy hooks and sunshine-y melodies.

“We were trying to do early Justin Timberlake, but our own version,” Compton said of their new direction, and echoes of Justified and FutureSex/LoveSounds definitely permeate their latest record. Kin, out today on Atlantic Records, is the pair’s most straightforward pop record to date, but it comes with the grounding that nearly a decade as an indie band necessarily brings. The quiet vulnerability Asa revealed at their living room show turned out to be something of a premonition, setting the stage for Kin, a masterclass in modern pop that’s anchored by real, genuine emotion.

“We wanted to make a more unapologetic, out-there pop record that hopefully wasn’t void of sentiment,” Taccone explained of Kin a few days later in another Los Angeles living room, when we met up to discuss the album at his house in Echo Park. “Sound-wise, we were hearkening back to those early 2000s pop records, and ultimately, our new record is a slight departure from the last couple. But some people have heard the new songs and commented, ‘oh this is so different,’ when I actually feel like it’s a very natural progression.”

Nothing could’ve been more natural for Taccone than to bring things back around to his hometown. Born and raised in the Bay, the lead single and the first song on the record is “Dollar,” a playful, synthy ode to finding joy in the little things, despite the shadows or problems that might be lurking in the wings. Debuted with a video that doubles as a love letter to his formative years and the people who built him, the visual features a fully-functioning, floating (!) DeLorean, and was directed by Asa’s brother, Jorma Taccone (of The Lonely Island).