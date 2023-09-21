Taylor Swift is in the midst of promoting 1989 (Taylor’s Version). In typical Swift fashion, she set up a whole scavenger hunt that fans had to complete to find out the titles of the bonus tracks (or songs “from the vault,” as she puts it). However, her plan was interrupted by the owner of X (formerly Twitter).

Elon Musk, who is currently running the platform into the ground, replied to the pop star’s tweet: “I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform.” One Swiftie replied to him saying, “not elon needing swifties for ad revenue.” Another user replied, “Why? So you can profit off of her?” There are plenty of memes in the replies as well.

Swift’s original tweet read: “It’s a new soundtrack. Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all).” Swift herself has not replied to Musk, and it’s safe to say that there’s a low chance she will.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.