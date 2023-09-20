taylor swift eras tour 2023
Taylor Swift Revealed The ‘From The Vault’ Tracks For ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ And Swifties Are Freaking Out

The Swifties have been hard at work for the past 24 hours. Yesterday (September 19), Taylor Swift sent fans on a special scavenger hunt. Over the course of the past day, a vault would appear onscreen any time a fan searched “Taylor Swift” on Google. Scrambled letters would emerge from the vault, with fans encouraged to spell out words with the digital tiles. Swift promised fans she would reveal the titles of the vault tracks for 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

As a reward for the Swifties’ hard work, Swift made good on her promise. She took to social media to reveal the four vault tracks. These songs include: “Is It Over Now?,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Say Don’t Go,” and “Suburban Legends.”

At the time of writing, it’s not clear if this is the actual order of the vault tracks on the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) tracklist, nor if these are all solo songs. Some fans have theorized that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) may contain a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Additionally, Swift’s team has previously confirmed that neither The 1975 nor the band’s lead vocalist Matty Healy will appear on the album.

You can see a clip of the vault track unveiling below.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.

