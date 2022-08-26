The long-anticipated Elton John and Britney Spears collaboration is finally here. On the new song, Elton John reimagines one of his classic songs, “Tiny Dancer” and creates a dance-ready anthem in the form of the fresh, new “Hold Me Closer.”

The song marks Spears’ first musical contribution in six years, as well as her first since becoming free from her conservatorship.

In a recent interview with The Guardian John detailed working with Spears, and revealed he was able to connect with Spears, as they both have endured their fair sure of trauma.

“It’s hard when you’re young,” John said. “Britney was broken. I was broken when I got sober. I was in a terrible place. I’ve been through that broken feeling and it’s horrible. And luckily enough, I’ve been sober for 32 years and it’s the happiest I’ve ever been. Now I’ve got the experience to be able to advise people and help them because I don’t want to see any artists in a dark place. A lot of artists, you’d think they’d have a lot of self-esteem but they don’t, and that’s why we go onstage and we get the applause, and then we come offstage and we’re back to square one.”

Check out “Hold Me Closer” above.