Instagram is generally Britney Spears’ social media platform of choice, but every now again, she’ll deactivate the account for a brief while before returning. Now, shortly before releasing her comeback single, her and Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer,” Spears has again gone dark on Instagram. Fans first started noticing the deactivation at around 7:30 p.m. ET last night (August 24).

Spears has, however, taken to Twitter to share some thoughts, revealing how she’s feeling ahead of the song dropping. Shortly before 9 p.m. ET yesterday, Spears wrote in a series of tweets:

“Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial !!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!! I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful. I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today !!!”

Spears’ last new single was the 2016 Tinashe collaboration “Slumber Party.” However, a few other songs — “Mood Ring,” “Swimming In The Stars,” and “Matches” with Backstreet Boys — were released as singles in 2020 to coincide with a reissue of the album.

Earlier in the day yesterday, Spears shared a snippet of the new song and some kind words about John, writing, “Thank you for your [generosity] and just thinking of me to join you on such a brilliant song !!! How cool is it to be a background voice ON YOUR song !!! Sir Elton I did it thanks to your genius, creative, and legendary mind !!! I am so grateful !!!”

Find Spears’ tweets below.

