Elton John Beat Beyonce And Taylor Swift For Best Original Song At The Golden Globes

This year’s Golden Globes were this weekend, and since the worlds of movies and music are so closely connected, there was some music news to be had. The most immediately obvious music-related tidbit is the award for Best Original Song – Motion Picture, and there were some big nominees this year. Ultimately, Elton John came away with the honor, over songs from Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

During his speech, John said that this Golden Globe was the first award that he and longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin have ever won together.

The John and Egerton duet “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” took home the award, over Swift’s Cats song “Beautiful Ghosts” and Beyonce’s The Lion King track “Spirit.” Also nominated in the category were “Into The Unknown from Frozen 2 and “Stand Up” from Harriet.

Meanwhile, Rocketman lost out on Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy to One Upon A Time In Hollywood, but Taron Egerton’s portrayal of John in the film earned him a win for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy.

Even though Beyonce didn’t pull out the win, she still managed to go viral just by showing up. As for Cats, the loss is just the latest in a string of bad news for the ill-fated movie, which was apparently doomed from the start.

Find the full list of this year’s Golden Globes nominees and winners here.