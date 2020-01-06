Along with the new year, awards season is now fully upon us! As a result, the annual Golden Globes ceremony is back again, earlier than anyone ever expected, to bring praise and shiny trophies to the most deserving of this year’s great movies, along with some gratuitous “For Your Consideration” campaigns. This year, Ricky Gervais is back for a fifth and final round as host, and he’ll probably roast the whole place again. This year, the nominations range far and wide, with multiple nods for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Barry, The Irishman, 1917, Joker, and Chernobyl (how about those The Hangover guys surprising us all, right?) leading the pack. And Cats somehow scored one nomination, yet that nod only goes to Taylor Swift for Best Original Song.

Here’s how to stream the event if you’re not near a TV, and now, we bring you all of the Golden Globe awards below (with the winner listed first in bold).

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Parasite

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Henry Winkler, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

—–

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes