Beyonce Went Viral After Making A Surprise (And Late) Golden Globes Appearance

Beyonce did not do as well as she was probably hoping at the Golden Globes yesterday. It’s an honor to be nominated, absolutely, but her The Lion King song “Spirit” lost out on Best Original Song, to Elton John and Taron Egerton’s Rocketman duet “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.” Also nominated in the category were Taylor Swift’s Cats track “Beautiful Ghosts,” “Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2, and “Stand Up” from Harriet.

Still, Beyonce ended up being one of the biggest stories of the night, and all she had to do was show up (late).

Beyonce did not step foot on the red carpet before the ceremony, so it was fair for everybody to assume that she would not be attending the show. That wouldn’t have been a surprise, especially since she hadn’t gone in a decade. That made it all the more unexpected, then, when she and Jay-Z popped up during the broadcast, giving Ellen DeGeneres a standing ovation as she accepted the Carol Burnett Award.

Wait when did Beyoncé and Jay Z sneak into the room??? #GoldenGlobes — Mary Wilson (@TheeMaryWilson) January 6, 2020

It turns out that Beyonce and Jay-Z just showed up late, as Kate McKinnon was introducing DeGeneres. The pair even brought their own champagne.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z (standing) have arrived at the #GoldenGlobes at the beginning of the Ellen tribute award. They were able to take their seats after Kate McKinnon’s introduction. pic.twitter.com/2tgi4DVCzl — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 6, 2020

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

As if we couldn't love Beyoncé and Jay Z more, the couple just brought their own champagne to the #GoldenGlobes. 🙌https://t.co/KsyeImROJU pic.twitter.com/AlaOLNVV4F — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2020

Beyonce was the talk of Twitter due to her surprise appearance, so much so that she went viral because of it. She also drew some attention for remaining seated during a standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix, and for her reaction to John accepting his Golden Globe.

Because we know you all were wondering…The queen is here. 👑🐝 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/090amLUlsn — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2020

Beyoncé’s face when Elton John won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song says, “TYPICAL.” pic.twitter.com/BS4gZBaHU5 — 〽️ac 🎭 (@Malc_white1) January 6, 2020

Beyoncé is mood. pic.twitter.com/4KdkRfYA4B — S C O T L O U I E (@ScotLouie) January 6, 2020

Beyoncé sitting during the standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix's win is the type of energy I want to see from everyone in 2020 pic.twitter.com/EJD8uq4mHq — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix winning for Joker and receiving a standing ovation from everyone… except Beyonce. Love. pic.twitter.com/F4ggYMt7hS — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2020

Beyoncé has given us the perfect reaction gif to award shows #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YEKOfxD3cO — fka frank ocean (@ExpiredGay) January 6, 2020

“Beyoncé was the winner of Best original song with ‘Spirit’ but GG’s committee saw her with those sleeves and decided to give it to Elton”

-Billboard Candyfornia reports. pic.twitter.com/3AFUmRObY9 — ً (@breakupwithluis) January 6, 2020

The way Beyoncé used her power to make Elton John trip going to the stage. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/yzRHcTrnne — david 🌹🌻 (@realDavidOnline) January 6, 2020

She might have lost at the #GoldenGlobes but at the end of the day, she's Beyoncé…so she wins. pic.twitter.com/hIBHzYe1ZR — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2020

Her appearance actually wasn’t a total surprise, though, as the Golden Globes revealed on Instagram Live before the show that Beyonce would be seated at DeGeneres’ table.

Ellen DeGeneres chose Beyoncé to sit at the same table as her during the #GoldenGlobes ceremony this Sunday, January 5th. 👀pic.twitter.com/ul7AQWQhDZ — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) January 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Beyonce also shared some photos of her Golden Globes look on Instagram.

