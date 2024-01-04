Following the success of ABBA’s Voyage show, it seems the next artist to perform in a hologram concert has been decided. The King himself, Elvis Presley, will appear in London this November as part of an “immersive concert experience” called Elvis Evolution.

According to Rolling Stone, it will use a blend of holographic and AI projection that will take fans through a performance of Elvis’ different career moments. The concert was reportedly created by using Elvis‘ home videos and photos, through a deal with Authentic Brands Group (his estate owners) and the British immersive company, Layered Reality.

“Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley,” Andrew McGuinness, Layered Reality’s chief executive, shared via the publication. “Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment — they want to be a part of it. It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes, and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

If the Elvis Evolution event goes well in London, there will also be plans to bring it to Las Vegas, Berlin, and Tokyo.