Taylor Swift and Emma Stone are a pair of the buzziest besties. Over the years, the two have built a strong friendship, supporting each other in their endeavors. In an interview with The Graham Norton Show, Stone shared that she had gone to Swift’s Eras Tour three times “so far.”

One of these was the first Eras Tour show in Phoenix, Arizona, and she explained how this was a result of her worlds colliding.

“Mandy Moore, who was the choreographer of La La Land, was [Taylor’s] choreographer for the tour,” Stone said. “So it was a bunch of lovely things all come together, and it was incredible to see.”

Stone also shared how she and Swift first became friends, back when both of them were young and getting their respective starts in their careers.

The two met “at the Young Hollywood Awards when [she] was 18 in L.A.” Stone said, “We just kept in touch ever since and became great friends.”

As they’ve been friends for more than 15 years, many Swifties have theorized that Stone may be the titular Emma from the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vault track “When Emma Falls In Love.” The original version of Speak Now came out in 2010, which was also around the time Stone starred in Easy A. Stone, however, has remained tight-lipped about the song and it’s subject matter.

“You have to ask her!,” she said of Swift and the song.

You can see the clip from The Graham Norton Show above.