The First No. 1 Album Of 2024 Belongs To (Of Course) Taylor Swift

Nobody had a bigger 2023 than Taylor Swift… at least according to Time, who named her the Person Of The Year in December. Her 2024 is already off to a fantastic start, too: On the latest Billboard 200 chart, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on top. The new chart is dated January 6, meaning that Swift officially has the first No. 1 album of 2024.

This is the fifth total week at No. 1 for 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which is so far the biggest of her rerecorded albums: It has as many chart-topping weeks as the previous three combined, as the new versions of Fearless, Red, and Speak Now had two, one, and two weeks at No. 1, respectively.

This also moves Swift up a historical rank: Swift now has 68 total weeks with a No. 1 album, which passes Elvis Presley for the most ever by a solo artist. Among all acts, Swift is now behind only The Beatles, who have 132 total weeks at No. 1 across 19 albums.

Elsewhere on the chart, Michael Bublé’s Christmas rises to No. 2 and is one of five holiday albums in this week’s top 10, along with Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song (No. 4), A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector (No. 7), Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas (No. 8), and Pentatonix’s The Greatest Christmas Hits (No. 10).