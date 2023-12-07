Taylor Swift‘s “Dear John” is (allegedly) about John Mayer. “Hey Stephen” is about Stephen Barker Liles. Is “When Emma Falls in Love” about Emma Stone? The answer is: maybe?

When Swift revealed that “When Emma Falls in Love” was one of the six “from the vault” tracks for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), her fanbase guessed the titular Emma was Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone. They first met in 2008 and quickly developed a friendship. This week, the Person of the Year made an appearance at the premiere of Stone’s wild-looking new movie, Poor Things, which is where the actress was asked by Entertainment Tonight if Swift wrote the song about her. She replied, “You would have to ask her.” Fair enough!

Back in June, Stone talked to Vanity Fair about attending Swift’s Eras Tour. “The concert was pretty amazing,” she said. “I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.” Stone added, “She’s a wonderful friend.” Now, please enjoy Emma Stone losing her mind to “You Belong with Me.”

But seriously, Taylor, who is “London Boy” about? Oh wait.

Poor Things is out in select theaters this weekend.