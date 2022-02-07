Last week, Encanto highlight “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” made history by becoming just the second song from a Disney animated movie to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, following “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Now, on the new chart dated February 12, “Bruno” is once again No. 1 for a second week, making it, in terms of chart performance, the biggest-ever song of its kind: “Bruno” is now the first song from an animated Disney movie to spend multiple weeks at No. 1.

“Bruno” and the Encanto soundtrack are now the first soundtrack song and album to simultaneously top their respective charts for multiple weeks since Eminem “Lose Yourself” and the 8 Mile soundtrack in 2003. Additionally, “Colombia, Mi Encanto” debuts on the chart at No. 100, making it the eighth song from the film to appear on the chart. “Surface Pressure,” the second-biggest hit from the movie, achieved a new peak at No. 8 this week.

.@carlosvives' "Colombia, Mi Encanto" debuts at No. 100 on this week's #Hot100. It's the eighth song from the @EncantoMovie soundtrack to debut on the Hot 100, and earns Vives his second career entry, after "La Bicicleta" in 2016. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 7, 2022

Every song from @EncantoMovie on this week's #Hot100: #1, We Don't Talk About Bruno

#8, Surface Pressure

#20, The Family Madrigal

#31, What Else Can I Do?

#38, Dos Oruguitas

#50, Waiting On A Miracle

#74, All of You

#100, Colombia, Mi Encanto (debut) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 7, 2022

In late January, Lin-Manuel Miranda (who wrote the Encanto tunes) appeared on The Tonight Show and was asked if he saw the song’s success coming. He responded, “No, mainly because group numbers never get the same kind of love that the ballads get or the comedy songs get. But I did know it was catchy, because when I was first writing it, I would catch my kids singing it just from overhearing me writing it.