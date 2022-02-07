Bruno Encanto Disney
Disney
Pop

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ From ‘Encanto’ Spends A Second Week At No. 1, Breaking A Disney Record

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Last week, Encanto highlight “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” made history by becoming just the second song from a Disney animated movie to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, following “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Now, on the new chart dated February 12, “Bruno” is once again No. 1 for a second week, making it, in terms of chart performance, the biggest-ever song of its kind: “Bruno” is now the first song from an animated Disney movie to spend multiple weeks at No. 1.

“Bruno” and the Encanto soundtrack are now the first soundtrack song and album to simultaneously top their respective charts for multiple weeks since Eminem “Lose Yourself” and the 8 Mile soundtrack in 2003. Additionally, “Colombia, Mi Encanto” debuts on the chart at No. 100, making it the eighth song from the film to appear on the chart. “Surface Pressure,” the second-biggest hit from the movie, achieved a new peak at No. 8 this week.

In late January, Lin-Manuel Miranda (who wrote the Encanto tunes) appeared on The Tonight Show and was asked if he saw the song’s success coming. He responded, “No, mainly because group numbers never get the same kind of love that the ballads get or the comedy songs get. But I did know it was catchy, because when I was first writing it, I would catch my kids singing it just from overhearing me writing it.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
Amber Mark’s Leap Of Faith Grants Her Happiness Again On The Riveting ‘Three Dimensions Deep’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×