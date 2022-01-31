On last week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, Adele’s “Easy On Me” held onto its No. 1 spot as the Encanto hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rose to No. 2. Now, on the new chart dated February 5, the two songs have swapped spots as “Bruno” rises to No. 1 for the first time, which is a historic feat for multiple reasons.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Feb. 5, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 31, 2022

This is the first No. 1 song for all the track’s credited artists — Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Encanto Cast. This breaks the record for most credited artists on a No. 1 song, with seven. The previous record-holder was 2017’s “I’m The One” by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne. “Bruno” is now just the second song from an animated Disney film to top the Hot 100, following “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

.@EncantoMovie's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" now holds the record for the most credited artists on a No. 1 song in history (7). The previous record was "I'm The One" in 2017 (@djkhaled featuring @justinbieber @QuavoStuntin @chancetherapper & @LilTunechi). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 31, 2022

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" earns @Lin_Manuel his first career No. 1 hit on the #Hot100 as a songwriter. The last No. 1 song with only one credited songwriter was @edsheeran's "Perfect" in 2017 (written by Sheeran). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 31, 2022

Additionally, this is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first chart-topper as a songwriter (and overall) and the first No. 1 placement for a song with only one credited songwriter since Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” in 2017. This is a rare feat, as “Bruno” is just the 14th song penned by a single songwriter to go No. 1 since 2000.

Every No. 1 song with only one credited songwriter since 2000 (1/4):@VerticalHorizon Everything You Want (2000; Matthew Scannell)@MatchboxTwenty Bent (2000; @ThisIsRobThomas)@aliciakeys Fallin' (2001; Alicia Keys)@Nickelback How You Remind Me (2001; Chad Kroeger) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 31, 2022

Every No. 1 song with only one credited songwriter since 2000 (2/4):@Outkast Hey Ya! (2003; Andre 3000)@dpowtermusic Bad Day (2006; Daniel Powter)@plainwhitets Hey There Delilah (2007; Tom Higgenson)@souljaboy Crank That (2007; Soulja Boy) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 31, 2022

Every No. 1 song with only one credited songwriter since 2000 (4/4):@edsheeran Perfect (2017; Ed Sheeran)@EncantoMovie We Don't Talk About Bruno (2022; @Lin_Manuel) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 31, 2022

On top of that, “Bruno” isn’t even the only Encanto song in the top ten, as “Surface Pressure” rises from No. 10 to No. 9 this week, while other musical highlights from the movie are sprinkled throughout the rest of the chart.

Every song from @EncantoMovie on this week's #Hot100 (all reach new peaks): #1, We Don't Talk About Bruno

#9, Surface Pressure

#20, The Family Madrigal

#27, What Else Can I Do?

#36, Dos Oruguitas

#48, Waiting On A Miracle

#82, All of You — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 31, 2022

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.