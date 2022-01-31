Encanto Cast World Premiere 2021
'We Don't Talk About Bruno' From 'Encanto' Completes Its Historic Rise To No. 1 On The Hot 100 Chart

On last week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, Adele’s “Easy On Me” held onto its No. 1 spot as the Encanto hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rose to No. 2. Now, on the new chart dated February 5, the two songs have swapped spots as “Bruno” rises to No. 1 for the first time, which is a historic feat for multiple reasons.

This is the first No. 1 song for all the track’s credited artists — Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Encanto Cast. This breaks the record for most credited artists on a No. 1 song, with seven. The previous record-holder was 2017’s “I’m The One” by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne. “Bruno” is now just the second song from an animated Disney film to top the Hot 100, following “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

Additionally, this is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first chart-topper as a songwriter (and overall) and the first No. 1 placement for a song with only one credited songwriter since Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” in 2017. This is a rare feat, as “Bruno” is just the 14th song penned by a single songwriter to go No. 1 since 2000.

On top of that, “Bruno” isn’t even the only Encanto song in the top ten, as “Surface Pressure” rises from No. 10 to No. 9 this week, while other musical highlights from the movie are sprinkled throughout the rest of the chart.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

