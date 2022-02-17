“You Oughta Know” was a major moment for a young Alanis Morissette (yes, the one from The Great North): As the lead single from 1995’s Jagged Little Pill, it was the world’s first look at Morissette’s new rock-leaning direction. Now, the single has been taken on by another rising artist on the verge of big things: GAYLE has covered the song in a Cover Nation-exclusive performance.

Aside from a virtual rhythm section and other digital instrumental accompaniment, GAYLE tackles the song on her own with an electric guitar, busting out a rendition that packs all the angst and energy of her own rocking hit, “ABCDEFU.” She really shows off her vocal range here, too, hitting some satisfying notes and turning in a real clean performance.

Even if you’re not quite familiar with Gayle yet, you’ve almost certainly heard her work, as “ABCDEFU” has absolutely taken over TikTok and other online spaces in recent months. While most fans are hearing the song on the internet, the live performances she’s given of the breakout hit (including one on The Tonight Show in January) have shown off how capable of a performer she is outside of a studio environment. Shortly after that performance, she dropped off her similarly spirited follow-up single, “Ur Just Horny.”

Watch GAYLE cover “You Oughta Know” above.

