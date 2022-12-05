Epik High Is Bringing The Party Back In 2023 With Their ‘All Time High’ Tour

“Time is tickin’, time, time is tickin’, tickin'” until the new year begins.

And even before we close out the year 2022, there’s already labels and artists dropping dates and cities for tours set for 2023. Acts like BLACKPINK and P1HARMONY have announced theirs as well as other rising acts in the K-pop scene. But if you lean towards more into hip-hop and rap, Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz, also best known as the legendary Korean hip-hop trio Epik High, just announced their new tour today (December 5).

EPIK HIGH 2023 EUROPE & NORTH AMERICA TOUR: ALL TIME HIGH 🚀 🗓️ Dates: Feb 6 ~ April 14, 2023

🛎 Tickets: https://t.co/qivcxrHser

*ON SALE: December 9th 10am LOCAL TIME IN YOUR CITY

First seen on Tablo’s Twitter, the Epik High frontman shared the tour poster for their All Time High Tour set for the first half of the new year. The tour will take take place in Europe and North America with seven stops in Europe followed by 28 stops across the US and Canada. Epik High will kick off the tour in Manchester, UK on February 6 at the O2 Ritz Manchester and may, or may not conclude their European leg at the MIK Festival in Paris, France (considering a date is blurred out on the poster and the huge European K-Pop Festival will be happening around the same time).

The US leg of the tour will embark just a week after on February 26 in San Diego, CA at Observatory North Park and will continue through the month of March, and conclude in April at The Chelsea in Las Vegas, NV.

Tickets for the All Time High tour will go on sale this Thursday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets on epikhigh.com.