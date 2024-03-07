Eric Andre 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Eric Andre’s Bare Butt Made An Appearance On Stage At A Madonna Concert

More than most comedians, Eric Andre isn’t afraid to push boundaries and really put himself out there. Remember his and Emily Ratajkowski classic naked photos? Well, speaking of nudity, Andre is back at it again, this time on stage with Madonna.

For those unaware, Madonna’s Celebration Tour concerts feature a “Vogue” portion of the show, during which Madonna and a celebrity guest “judge” an act performed by Madonna’s dancers. Well, Andre was the guest judge at Madonna’s Inglewood’s Kia Forum on March 4. At one point, Andre was getting playfully whipped by one of the dancers, so he went ahead, bent over, and pulled his pants down, exposing his bare butt to the however-many thousand people in attendance.

An Andre appearance on the Celebration Tour was to be expected: In January 2023, Madonna shared a promo video announcing the trek, and it featured a bunch of recognizable faces: Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Judd Apatow, Amy Schumer, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and of course, Andre. In the video, Andre dared Diplo to dip his balls in his margarita and drink it. Diplo, ever the team player, obliged.

Check out the Eric Andre butt clip (how’s that for a phrase?) above.

