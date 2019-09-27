Labrinth’s Score To HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Will Be Released As A Soundtrack

Hit HBO series Euphoria follows a group of high schoolers as they grapple with addiction, sexuality, and complicated social circles in a dark coming-of-age drama. The series was scored by multiplatinum producer/artist Labrinth and lead actress Zendaya even offered her vocals for a song that closed out the series finale. Milan Records announced Friday that the score to the first season of the series will be released as a soundtrack.

The Euphoria soundtrack was Labrinth’s first attempt as a lead composer. Written and recorded closely with Euphoria‘s director Sam Levinson, the moving score blends with each episode to color the actor’s emotions and angst-driven narrative. The resulting 26-track soundtrack is a genre-bending melting pot of gospel, soul, and electronic influences that showcase Euphoria‘s compelling storyline.

Labrinth said working on the score honed his skills as a musician. “My experience with Euphoria has made me a better musician,” Labrinth said in a statement. “It was a dream come true to give wings and add magic to the different storylines. It was a collaborative effort among Sam Levinson, the crew and the cast – I only added texture to an already phenomenal show. I hope that anyone who listens to the music embraces feeling something.”

The Euphoria soundtrack is out everywhere October 4 via Milan/Sony. Pre-order it here.