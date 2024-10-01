In some circles of music fans, producer-songwriter Finneas is best known as pop superstar Billie Eilish’s older brother — and that is pretty much how he likes it. However, he’s also a pretty solid performer in his own right, and he’s got a new album coming out. For Cryin’ Out Loud! will be the 27-year-old’s second album and his first in a “classic studio/band environment” after “steering things away from the bedroom producer mentality.” In the process, he’s handed off some of his equipment to Billie, who he said is already a “very good” producer in her own right (although he’s still far enough ahead of her to hide parts of older songs in their collaborations without her knowing).

So, check out everything you need to know about Finneas’ new album, For Cryin’ Out Loud!, below.