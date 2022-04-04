Many were hoping that the last, and arguably the most important, award at the Grammys — Album Of The Year — would be the moment that Billie Eilish would finally take home a trophy after not winning any of her other nominations. However, Jon Batiste won, looking visibly perplexed and turning to hug Eilish. This caused a flood of bewilderment and outrage on the Internet, having nothing to do with the quality of Batiste’s music; it’s just that his chances of winning were pretty low, considering he was in a category with world-dominating pop stars like Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. Eilish fans, in particular, though, were livid that Happier Than Ever, one of the biggest records of 2021, did not receive any recognition.

When the Grammys ended, Eilish’s brother and frequent collaborator Finneas took to Twitter for damage control. “We love silk sonic!!” he wrote. “We love Jon batiste!!! We love everyone who won tonight!! I don’t wanna see anyone talking any trash at ALL!! Nothing but love!! Talented musicians won tonight!! We were lucky to be nominated!! And lucky to perform!!”

She was nominated for 7 categories: Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, and Best Music Film. She still has seven Grammys at home, though, so maybe things aren’t all that bad.