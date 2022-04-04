Winning any Grammy Award is a big deal, but there’s something extra special about picking up an honor in one of the four major categories. Now, one of this year’s big winners has been revealed and it was perhaps the biggest surprise of the night: Taking home the Grammy for Album Of The Year is Jon Batiste’s We Are.

That show-ending win capped off an amazing night for the Late Show bandleader, who came into the evening with a whopping 11 eleven nominations, which was one shy of the all-time record for a single year. He picked up four wins before the proper televised ceremony even started, and when it came time for the show, he pretty much dominated the evening. He gave a vibrant and energetic performance of “Freedom,” which ended up being one of the musical highlights of the show.

The category was crowded this year, as also nominated for the award were Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s Love For Sale, Justin Bieber’s Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Doja Cat’s Planet Her (Deluxe), Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, HER’s Back Of My Mind, Lil Nas X’s Montero, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, Taylor Swift’s Evermore, and Kanye West’s Donda.

Find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees and winners here.