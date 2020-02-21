Getty Image
Finneas Insists There Will Never Be A ‘Next Billie Eilish’

Billie Eilish is at the top of the pop world, and she got there by doing things her own way. It’s natural for others to want to replicate her success, but that’s certainly not an easy task. In fact, if you ask Finneas, nobody will ever be able to successfully copy Eilish.

The Guardian tweeted about a new feature they published today, titled “Everything we wanted: the race to find the next Billie Eilish,” and Finneas decided to share his response to that headline. In a quick tweet, he insisted that Eilish is unique, so there will never be another one of her, writing, “There is no ‘next billie eilish’ she’s one of a kind. There’ll never be another.”

Eilish probably won’t even see Finneas’ tweet, as she recently revealed that she is done reading social media comments, saying, “I’ve stopped reading comments fully. It was ruining my life. […] It’s weird. The cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. […] The internet is ruining my life, so I turned it off.”

Finneas also recently offered a quick update about Eilish’s next album, saying that it is definitely in its early stages: “Put it this way: We have broken ground. We have the shovel. We have hit soil. And we’ve started digging. But it’s only a very shallow grave at the moment.”

