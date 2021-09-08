It’s been a few years since FKA Twigs’ latest album, 2019’s Magdalene, but now it appears a new project is on the way.

Speaking with fans on Discord (as noted by a user in the r/popheads subreddit), she noted that her next project is a mixtape. When asked when she expects to release it, Twigs said, “currently thinking about a capri season take over.” Assuming she means “Capricorn season” (as in the zodiac sign), as Reddit commenters speculate, then the project could come out between December 22, 2021 and January 19, 2022, or at some point around that time.

Of the nature of the project, she noted, “it’s really deep emotional and honest but hopefully more golden tears than blue i channelled my melancholy differently this time and it was so amazing. […] i made my next project thinking about all of u and my friends it’s for getting ready and going out to and being with people who make u feel good, turnt litty bronzer in the sink shimmer on the bathroom floor.”

She also revealed some of the people she’s been working with, including Koreless, El Guincho, Cirkut, Mike Dean, Arca, and “lots beautiful others to be revealed soon and some stun and special collabs.”

Back in October 2020, Twigs noted that she made an entire album during quarantine and worked on it extensively with El Guincho, so perhaps that project and this upcoming mixtape are one in the same.