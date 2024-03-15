Thanks to fierce pushback, FKA Twigs was seemingly able to reverse the UK’s ban on her Calvin Klein campaign. Unfortunately, in life, everything’s not as easily mendable. For The Crow star, there are still years-old traumas whose impact can still be felt to this day. Yesterday (March 14), the “Killer” singer opened up to Vogue UK about those ongoing battles.

During the chat, FKA Wigs claimed that the abuse she allegedly endured throughout her relationship with Shia Lebouf has had a lingering physical and emotional effect on her. “I’d be sad for six months to a year, and then one day, I’d wake up, and everything would be fine,” she said. “But the fact is being abused changes the whole of your nervous system.

The supposed suffering has made FKA Twigs more vigilant in relationships since their 2019 split. “[My] window of tolerance is now much smaller than it used to be,” she said.

In December 2020, FKA Twigs filed an explosive lawsuit against Labeouf. The filing accuses Lebeouf of “relentless abuse,” including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress throughout their relationship, which spanned from September 2018 to May 2019.

Initially, Labeouf denied FKA Twigs’ claims. However, while speaking with Jon Bernthal on his podcast Real Ones in 2022, Labeouf seemingly confirmed several parts of FKA Twigs’ damning statements. The case is still pending.