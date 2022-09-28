This year’s recipients of Time Magazine’s Time100 Next awards were announced today, with the most influential across television, film, music, and more being honored with a photoshoot — and an occasional bio was written on their behalf. British musician FKA Twigs was included in the 2022 nominee class and Hole’s Courtney Love wrote about why she was chosen.

Introducing the 2022 #TIME100Next, featuring 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership https://t.co/4K9deB2sne — TIME (@TIME) September 28, 2022

“A few years ago, I saw the FKA Twigs video for ‘Cellophane’ — the one where she’s pole dancing and swirling in silks, wearing steep plastic hooker shoes and looking hauntingly elegant,” Love wrote. “She maintains the mystery of Mata Hari while conveying so much emotion: at one point in the video, the expression on her face is pure yearning. And when she’s dancing, she’s like a lightning rod.”

“I remember her from L.A. when she was a little sprite. I could see the artist in her then,” she continued. “I love how, over the years, she has toyed with us, as if she’s whatever we imagine her to be but you know she’s not. This year, on her mixtape Caprisongs, she breaks it all down in front of us: her insecurities, sex, heartbreak, her songwriting, her trauma. The photo on the cover was so on point — her mouth open, ready to spill her guts. She is ready to tell us who she is, victorious, flying by in the breeze, the music in every muscle in her body.”

View FKA Twigs’ Time100 profile, along with those of other recipients, here.