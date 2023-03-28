Tonight’s iHeartRadio Music Awards was all about Taylor Swift. Taking a break from her The Eras Tour, the “Lavender Haze” singer sporting a hooded, bezzled, long-sleeved jumpsuit was certainly dressed for the trophy heist she pulled off tonight (March 27). The songwriter set the record for the most wins, taking home a total of six awards, including the Innovator Award, which was presented to her by Phoebe Bridgers, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Album, Best Lyrics, TikTok Bop Of The Year, and Favorite Use of A Sample.

The evening’s second biggest winner was Harry Styles taking home three awards (Artist of the Year, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency). Although he couldn’t attend the ceremony, the recording artist did send in a thank you video.

Other notable winners included SZA, BTS, and Tems, all of which took home multiple awards.

In a statement, Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, said this prior to the ceremony, “It’s been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can’t wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.”

View the full list of winners below.

Artist Of The Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Drake

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Justin Bieber

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd