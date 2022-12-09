What’s a better crossover than Ethel Cain and Florence And The Machine? The two pop stars have dedicated fan bases who are drawn to their haunting, powerful songs that have the texture of hymns. So Ethel hopped on Florence’s “Morning Elvis” at a show in Denver on Florence’s tour, and luckily that was recorded and released today.

The song is as stunning and spiritual as one can expect from this special collaboration. About it, Ethel said:

“I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that ‘Morning Elvis’ was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British accent on certain words. It felt like a holy convergence happening in a basketball arena. Florence’s dressing room smelled like powder and sage and we were both dressed in white, singing our lines back and forth to each other, and I felt like I was back in choir practice, but with an actual angel this time. She’s never not smiling, and if you would have told me we were the only two people in the entire venue while we sang it in the middle of her set, I would have believed you.”

Listen to their live rendition of “Morning Elvis” above.