Florence And The Machine are back. What started as cryptic mail to fans last month has escalated to a slew of new singles, like “King” and “Heaven Is Here,” and the announcement of their fifth studio album Dance Fever, out May 13. More exciting news has arrived today; the “Dog Days Are Over” band will be heading out on a North American tour later this year.

After a Los Angeles and New York City show this spring, they’ll be starting the run in Montreal on September 2 and ending back in LA on October 14. Along the way, they’ll be joined by Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, and Japanese Breakfast.

Check out the dates below.

04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre

05/06 — New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

09/02 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell*

09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage*

09/07 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island†

09/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center†

09/10 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre†

09/12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area†

09/14 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden†

09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden†

09/20 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater‡

09/21 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre‡

09/23 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center‡

09/24 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena‡

09/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center§

09/28 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory§

10/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena**

10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/07 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds**

10/09 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre†

10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre†

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

* with Arlo Parks

† with Sam Fender

‡ with King Princess

§ with Yves Tumor

** with Japanese Breakfast