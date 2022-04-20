Dancing all the way through a new era, Florence And The Machine have revealed their latest video for “Free.” Taken from their upcoming album, Dance Fever, “Free” shares an account from Florence Welch about living with anxiety.

Right out of the gate, Welch opens “Free” by singing, “Sometimes I wonder if I should be medicated / If I would feel better just lightly sedated / The feeling comes so fast and I cannot control it / I’m on fire, but I’m trying not to show it.”

Continuing her series of visuals directed by Autumn De Wilde, the visual for “Free” sees Welch living with a personified form of her anxiety, played by Bill Nighy. Throughout the video, the two sit side-by-side as Nighy hands Welch a cup, Nighy symbolically signals her to get up and dance, in tandem with the lyrics “picks me up, puts me down” in the song’s chorus, and Welch dances on a table during brief moments while Nighy is directed toward other things. By the end of the video, Welch and Nighy embrace.

The video was filmed last year in Ukraine and the band has chosen to dedicate the song and its video to the people of Ukraine.

Check out “Free” above.

Dance Fever is out May 13 via Polydor. Pre-save it here.