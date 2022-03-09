The new era of Florence And The Machine launched last month when the group mailed mysterious teasers to their fans. Since then, a lot has happened. Namely, they’ve dropped videos for two new songs, “King” and “Heaven In Here.” All this time, there’s been no official news of an album, but now we finally have some: The group revealed today their next LP is called Dance Fever.

Florence Welch shared the art (which was created by Autumn de Wilde) on social media and described the project as “a fairytale in 14 songs [blood drop emoji].” She also noted the album will be available for pre-order tomorrow starting at 8 a.m. GMT (3 a.m. ET, midnight PT). The album does not currently have an announced release date or tracklist, but “King” and “Heaven In Here” will presumably be included.

Not long after revealing the album cover, Welch also shared that she’s dropping a video for “My Love” tomorrow, also at 8 a.m. GMT. She unveiled a 24-second teaser video for the clip, which features ethereal music and Welch on stage in a ballroom.

Meanwhile, the group has some plans for this summer, as they’re one of the headliners of this year’s stacked Mad Cool Festival, which is set to go down in July.