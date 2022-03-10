Florence And The Machine continue to find solace in dancing. In “My Love,” the latest video from the Florence Welch-fronted band’s upcoming album, Dance Fever, Welch shows off her moves in a ballroom, to an audience posing in various tableaus.

As Welch turns her back to the audience, the members all of a sudden appear standing behind her, mouths agape, in awe. Welch then runs across the crowd before returning to the stage, where her troupe of women zombie dancers escapes before delivering haunting dance moves throughout the ballroom.

“My Love” is the third video from Dance Fever, following “King” and “Heaven Is Here.” All of these videos were directed by Autumn de Wilde and choreographed by Ryan Heffington.

Earlier this week, Florence And The Machine announced their fifth studio album, Dance Fever. During the pandemic, Welch became “fascinated by choreomania, a Renaissance phenomenon in which groups of people—sometimes thousands—danced wildly to the point of exhaustion, collapse and death. The imagery resonated with Florence, who had been touring nonstop for more than a decade, and in lockdown felt oddly prescient,” according to press materials.

Watch “My Love” above.

Dance Fever is out 5/13 via Polydor Records. Pre-save it here.