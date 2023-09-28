There was a Republican presidential debate last night (September 27), but California governor Gavin Newsom is more interested in what is or isn’t going on between rumored couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Newsom attended the debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, and while there, he was asked for his take on Swift and Kelce. With a smile, he responded, “I know it’s actually the only thing people are talking about. I ain’t gonna be tuning in to the debate. That’s the real debate — is it real, is it not?”

BREAKING: Gavin Newsom weighs in on the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumors at the GOP primary debate. pic.twitter.com/yEbe8Ucrcs — Christian Hall (@christianjhall) September 28, 2023

He spoke about Swift elsewhere, praising the impact she has had on voter registration. He said, “I think Taylor Swift stands tall and unique. I know you may not be as interested in Taylor Swift as so many others, but what she was able to accomplish just in getting young people activated to consider that they have a voice and they should have a choice in the next election, I think is profoundly powerful and I think she’s using her celebrity for good. I find it height of irony a lot of Republicans are critical of her encouraging people to register to vote, which says everything you need to know about the voter suppression going on in the Republican party.”