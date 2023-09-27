At least when it comes to celebrity gossip, Travis Kelce just had the biggest game of his career this past weekend, since Taylor Swift, who he is rumored to be dating, was in attendance to watch his Kansas City Chiefs demolish the Chicago Bears 41-10. Swifties are dying for more information about the supposed relationship, and fortunately for them, Travis and his brother, fellow NFL player Jason Kelce, have a podcast, New Heights. So, of course, Swift came up during a new episode that released today (September 27).

At around 34 minutes into the episode, Jason brought up Swift attending the Chiefs game and joked, “How does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?” Travis laughed and responded, “Shout out to Taylor for pullin’ up; that was pretty ballsy, that was pretty ballsy, yeah. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know? The friends, the family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light, and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive. It was impressive.”

He was particularly impressed by Swift’s enthusiasm for the game, saying, “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that sh*t was absolutely hysterical, and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end, took my Chevelle to the game and… yeah. […] Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stadium.”

They then got into Travis’ increased jersey sales and Bill Belichick’s take on the Swift situation before Jason asked if there’s anything Travis would like to say about the relationship rumors. Travis said:

“Well 1: I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I’m the one that was… I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and, you know, told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. You miss 100 percent of [the shots] you don’t take, baby. So yeah, I think it’s… what’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the [Pat] McAfee show and any other show that I go on from here on out, you know. Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports […] will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

Check out the full New Heights episode above.