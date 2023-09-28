The Taylor Swift economy knows no bounds. On Sunday, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ 41-10 beatdown of the Chicago Bears. She sat in Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s suite, dousing weeks-long rumors that they’re dating with Swiftian gasoline.

During the game, Swift displayed a range of emotions — screaming “let’s f*cking go” in elation after Kelce caught a touchdown and trying to eat in peace. Several Swift fan accounts circulated a photo of her posing next to a plate with one lonely chicken finger, one dab of ketchup, and one dab of Ranch dressing.

On Tuesday, September 26, Heinz announced “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch,” a new limited-edition flavor that will be available soon.

Heinz announces new “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” flavor honoring Taylor Swift's appearance at Travis Kelce's game on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/tLLJr78Ivy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 27, 2023

On Wednesday, September 27, Kelce addressed the mania on the newest episode of New Heights, his podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce. The two-time Super Bowl champion called it “pretty ballsy” for Swift to accept his invitation to the game. (Afterward, they rode off in Kelce’s “Getaway Car” and reportedly spent the rest of the night at Prime Social in Kansas City.)

“She looked amazing,” Kelce said. “Everybody was talking about her in a great light, and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive.”

So Travis has some New News … NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW 👀 Tap in: https://t.co/uh6Z2ZSnQt pic.twitter.com/ZmGTRfmwKP — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 27, 2023

Travis Kelce had The Best Day with T-Swift 🫢 (via @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/qOyHE3ERYZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2023

However, Kelce clarified that he doesn’t plan on continuing to make his private life so public. “I want to respect both of our lives,” he said. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. […] I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying ‘Alright nah’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

If the reports are true that Swift “plans to attend” the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday night, October 1, it will be even more difficult to dodge the influx of attention. The game will be aired on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.