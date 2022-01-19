Gayle’s ‘Ur Just Horny’ Follows Up Her Hit Kiss-Off Anthem, ‘abcdefu’

These days, it can be hard for even established pop stars to get a single in the Billboard Hot 100. Streaming has completely changed the game, and unless you’re Adele, Justin Bieber or Taylor Swift, breaking into the top ten is a big deal. That’s why the success of Nashville-based rising star Gayle’s “abcdedfu” is a pretty big deal for the young songwriter. Though she’s only 17 years old, her hit single has racked up accolades from the likes of Courtney Love, and recently broke into the top ten on the charts, rising from No. 11 to No. 9.

Sometimes when an artist has a single doing well on the charts, they hold off from releasing anything new and keep the focus on the initial hit, but not Gayle. Instead, she’s doubling down on the moment and letting listeners have a brand new single. Similarly acerbic, “Ur Just Horny” is a little bit reminiscent of her breakout single, which is a kiss off of epic proportions running down a laundry of things she doesn’t like about an ex. “Ur Just Horny” is about a guy posing as a real friend in order to just hook up again, and it will probably be similarly relatable to single women living in 2022!

“Ur Just Horny’ is about the time I crossed the line in a friendship that I thought was platonic for years,” Gayle said of the new song. “After crossing the line I noticed that they started treating me differently — they weren’t as nice and outgoing and honestly I couldn’t recognize them anymore. I started catching them in little lies and my mind couldn’t help but wonder what else they’ve lied to me about before. Writing ‘Ur Just Horny’ for me was coming to that realization that they didn’t want to be my friend they just wanted to get into my pants — and that hurt. It’s hard to separate platonic, romantic, and sexual feelings and sometimes in friendships the lines can get blurry.”

Check out the garage rock video for the track above.