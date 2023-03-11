Gayle, on the heels of dropping her new song, “Everybody Hates Me,” appeared on Apple Music 1 for an interview with Zane Lowe. She touched on everything from her new song to her upcoming run as an opener for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour — which is just days away from kicking off.

“Taylor has been such an icon, period, but especially in Nashville,” she said during their talk, according to Billboard. “She’s done so much for women in pop music for Nashville and for songwriters. And the fact that she can look at me in Nashville and just be like, ‘You, come with me.’”

“It just means the world to me and it just was really validating for me, and especially at a very overwhelming time,” she continued. “I had no clue what I was going to do this year. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I had the best year of my life. What am I going to do next year?’ And she was like, ‘Here’s something to add to your calendar.’”

As for the specific cities that fans can expect to catch Gayle as an opening act, she will play on the Eras dates for Glendale, Las Vegas, Nashville, Philadelphia, Foxborough, and the second closing night at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Gayle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.