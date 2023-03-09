17-year-old songwriter GAYLE is having a good journey so far. Since her hit “Abcdefu” catapulted her into fame, she’s received support from Olivia Rodrigo, earned a Grammy nomination, and put out more songs to keep up the momentum. Today, she’s back with another.

“Everybody Hates Me” is a discordant, angsty anthem. It’s unfiltered and all over the place, diaristic in a Myspace-esque way: “Life’s a b*tch and I’m not surprised / If you read my mind you’d probably cry,” she drawls over pop-punk guitars. It doesn’t ask for pity, though: “Life’s a b*tch and she’s cool with me / I’ll let it be,” she concludes.

“There was a point in my life where I felt like I wasn’t getting respected and everything I was doing was being torn apart,” she said about the track. “I honestly felt like everybody hated me. Instead of drowning in it I felt empowered by it because I realized I didn’t have to do anything for anybody else. Because when everyone hates you, you may as well like yourself and do what you want.”

Listen to “Everybody Hates Me” above.

Gayle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.